Worcester Railers HC Announce Captains for 2025-26 Season

Published on October 16, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and General Manager and Head Coach Nick Tuzzolino have announced that Anthony Repaci will return as the team's captain for the third consecutive season, while Anthony Callin and Drew Callin will each serve as alternate captains for the 2025-26 season.

Repaci enters into his sixth professional season, and fifth as a Railer. He is Worcester's all-time leader in games played (219), goals (94), assists (107), points (201), power-play goals (26), power-play assists (39), and power-play points (65). He is the longest tenured captain in Railers franchise history.

Anthony Callin begins his third season as a Railer. In 65 games with Worcester during the 2024-25 season, Callin had 48 points (24G, 24A), 47 of which came in his final 50 games of the season. Callin is third all-time in Railers franchise history in games played (145), goals scored (40), points scored (104), and is fourth in assists (64). This is Anthony's first season wearing a letter for Worcester.

Drew Callin signed an ECHL contract with the Railers after spending the last four seasons playing for the Springfield Thunderbirds of the American Hockey League. Callin began his professional career with the Railers at the end of the 2018-19 season as a free agent signing following the conclusion of his collegiate career at Bentley University. With the Railers, Callin appeared in 92 games over four seasons, recording 45 points (23G, 22A) while being named an alternate captain at the beginning of the 2021-22 season.

