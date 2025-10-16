Maine Mariners Announce Season-Opening Roster
Published on October 16, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Maine Mariners News Release
PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners, proud affiliates of the NHL's Boston Bruins and AHL's Providence Bruins, announced their season-opening roster on Thursday. The season-opening roster is made up of 21 active players, two reserve spots, and 3-day and 14-day injured reserve spots.
The Mariners season-opening roster is as follows:
Forwards: Maxim Andreev, Ty Cheveldayoff, Robert Cronin, Wyllum Deveaux, Alex DiPaolo, Shawn Element, Liam Gorman (IR), Linus Hemstrom (res), Jacob Hudson, Brooklyn Kalmikov, Xander Lamppa, Lynden McCallum, Jacob Perreault, Mason Primeau (IR), Jackson Stewart (res), Sebastian Vidmar
Defensemen: Jaxon Bellamy, Loke Johansson, Cooper Jones, James Marooney, Zachary Massicotte, Ryan Orgel, Tristan Thompson
Goaltenders: Brad Arvanitis, Luke Cavallin, Ethan Pearson (IR)
Teams are allowed to carry 21 players on the active roster until November 16th, when the number drops to 20. The Mariners begin their seventh ECHL season on Saturday night in Worcester under new Head Coach & General Manager Rick Kowalsky.
The Mariners 2025-26 season presented by Hannaford, with the Home Opener against the Reading Royals this Sunday, October 19th at 3 PM. Single game tickets for all 36 regular season home games are now on sale at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Hammond Lumber Company Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. Ticket packages including the 207 Club, half-season and 12-game plans, 12-ticket flex plans, and group discounts are also available by calling 833-GO-MAINE, filling out an inquiry form at MarinersOfMaine.com, or visiting the Mariners front office at 94 Free Street in Portland.
