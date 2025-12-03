Maine Mariners Teddy Bear Toss this Saturday

The Maine Mariners, proud affiliates of the NHL's Boston Bruins and AHL's Providence Bruins, return to home ice this Saturday night for the annual "Teddy Bear Toss" presented by Bath Savings against the Adirondack Thunder at 6 PM. It's the start of a three-game homestand for the Mariners who have only played one home game since the beginning of November. The Mariners have won three in a row and currently sit in second place in the North Division.

Saturday's game is the back end of a home-and-home series with the Thunder, as the teams first meet on Friday at 7 PM in upstate New York. The puck drops at 6 PM on Saturday at the Cross Insurance Arena with the first 1,000 fans through the door will receive a winter beanie, presented by The Downs. When the Mariners score their first goal, fans are invited to throw new or lightly used stuffed animals onto the ice to be donated to the Marine Toys for Tots and the South Portland Fire Department. The Mariners will be wearing special Teddy Bear Toss jerseys as well, available via DASH auction. Toys for Tots is also accepting new toy donations in the lobby of the Hammond Lumber Company Box Office as part of the Jordan's Furniture Community Collections program. Jordan's Furniture will be giving out Ropes Course passes to lucky fans who donate.

Coming up next weekend on Saturday, December 13th is the highly anticipated Pirates Night, presented by Camden National Bank, as the Mariners honor the beloved Portland Pirates franchise which played in the American Hockey League from 1993-2016. The Mariners will wear Pirates specialty jerseys which will be worn again for a second Pirates Night on January 17th, after which they'll be auctioned off. Pirates alumni will be on hand including Kent Hulst, Jeff Nelson, Ryan Mulhern, and Derek Whitmore, and the first 1,000 fans will receive a collectible Pirates bobblehead, presented by Minibar. The puck drops at 6 PM as the Mariners host the Worcester Railers. The Mariners are also home on Friday, December 12th, taking on the Trois-Rivieres Lions at 7:15 PM.

The Mariners are 10-4-2-1 through 17 games, off to the best start in team history. They're currently riding a four-game point streak (3-0-1), winning their last three games against the Norfolk Admirals, including a road sweep last Friday and Saturday in Virginia. The Mariners have points in their last six games at the Cross Insurance Arena (4-0-2) dating back to October 25th and have won their last three on home ice. Their 23 points has them sitting in second place in the North Division, six points behind the Wheeling Nailers.

Single game tickets are available at MarinersOfMaine.com or by visiting the Hammond Lumber Company Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena.

Family Four Packs are available for all Saturday and Sunday home games, including four tickets, four food & chuck-a-puck vouchers, and two Spare Time recreation vouchers, all for just $180. Family Four Packs must be purchased in advance of game day.







