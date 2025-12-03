Cincinnati's Kirwan Named Howies Hockey Tape/ECHL Rookie of the Month

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Cincinnati Cyclones' forward Ryan Kirwan has been named the Howies Hockey Tape ECHL Rookie of the Month for November.

Kirwan scored eight goals and added seven assists for 15 points in 14 games during the month.

The 23-year-old had at least one point in 11 of his 14 November games, including a four-point game (2g-2a) on Nov. 7 against Iowa and a pair of goals on Nov. 1 vs. Bloomington.

Under contract to Toronto of the American Hockey League, Kiwan leads ECHL rookies with nine goals and is tied for first among first-year players with 17 points (8g-9a) in 18 games. He made his pro debut last season with the Marlies, picking up one assist in two games.

Prior to turning pro, Kirwan totaled 108 points (60g-48a) in 137 career collegiate games at Arizona State University and Penn State University and 78 points (46g-32a) in 100 career games in the United States Hockey League with Green Bay and Madison.







