Grizzlies Get Goals from Ricketts and Shea in 3-2 Morning Road Test in Allen

Published on December 3, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Allen, Texas - The Utah Grizzlies got goals from Jack Ricketts and Neil Shea but the Allen Americans won 3-2 on home ice as Hank Crone scored three goals and David Tendeck stopped 45 of 47 in front of a crowd of 6,112 at Credit Union of Texas Event Center.

Ricketts gave Utah a 1-0 lead on a centering pass from Maxim Barbashev 9:59 into the contest. Ricketts has 8 points (2 goals, 6 assists) in his last 5 games. Allen's Hank Crone tied it up 11:35 in on a centering pass from Thomas Caron. The score was tied 1-1 after one frame as Utah outshot Allen 17 to 10 for the period and 47 to 25 for the contest. Utah has outshot Allen 92 to 47 in the last two games.

Crone scored a pair of second period goals. He gave Allen a 2-1 lead 34 seconds in and he completed the hat trick 16:36 in. Allen led 3-1 after 40 minutes of play. Utah's Neil Shea scored at the end of about a three-minute shift with 37 seconds remaining in regulation. Shea has a point in 9 of his last 10 games and a point in 4 straight. Reed Lebster led Utah with 8 shots on goal, Shea had 7.

Grizzlies goaltender Kyle Keyser saved 22 of 25 as his record fell to 3-2 on the season. Allen's David Tendeck has saved 87 of 92 over his last two games as he gets his first win as an American.

Christian Felton, Evan Friesen, John Gelatt, Saige Weinstein were each a +1 for Utah.

The series continues in Allen on Friday night at 6:10 pm mountain time. Utah's next homestand is a three-game set against the Atlanta Gladiators on December 10, 12-13. Face-off all three nights are at 7:10 pm. The Grizzlies Teddy Bear Toss will be on Saturday, December 13 at 7:10 pm. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

3 stars

1. Hank Crone (Allen) - 3 goals, +3, 6 shots.

2. David Tendeck (Allen) - 45 of 47 saves.

3. Thomas Caron (Allen) - 2 assists, +2, 2 shots.







