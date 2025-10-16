Admirals Announce Opening Night Roster

Published on October 16, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Norfolk Admirals News Release







NORFOLK, VA - The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose, have announced that the club has released its roster for opening night, which begins Friday, October 17 in Savannah at 7:00 p.m.

The season-opening roster is made up of 21 active players, two reserve spots, and 3-day and 14-day injured reserve spots.

This season, the Admirals return 15 players who suited up for at least one game during the 2024-25 ECHL season. Members of the team under Manitoba Moose (AHL) contracts are Jaydon Dureau (F), Ben Zloty (D), and Alex Worthington (G). Isaac Poulter (G) is currently under a contract with the Winnipeg Jets (NHL), but was loaned to Norfolk on October 15.

Here is the opening night roster for the Norfolk Admirals:

Forwards (14): Jack O'Leary, Matt Crasa, Grant Hebert, Tanner Andrew, German Yavash, Jace Isley, Marko Reifenberger, Brayden Nicholetts, Brady Fleurent, Andrei Bakanov, Justin Young, Brandon Osmundson, Jaydon Dureau, Kristof Papp (RSV)

Defensemen (9): Josh McDougall, Connor Fedorek, Brehdan Engum, David Drake, Will Magnuson, Ben Zloty, Dustin Geregach (RSV), Eric Parker (3-day IR), Carson Musser (14-day IR).

Goaltenders (2): Alex Worthington, Issac Poulter

-

The Admirals kick off the 2025-26 season tomorrow in Savannah when they take on the Ghost Pirates at 7:00 p.m. Norfolk will open the home portion of their schedule on Friday, October 24, at 7:00 p.m. when they face the Worcester Railers.







ECHL Stories from October 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.