Palmetto Sports & Entertainment Televises Swamp Rabbits Hockey

(GREENVILLE, S.C.) - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings and AHL's Ontario Reign, announced today that Palmetto Sports & Entertainment Network will televise Swamp Rabbits home games throughout the 2025-26 ECHL Season as the main partner of the Swamp Rabbits Broadcast Network, presented by Bon Secours.

Partnering for a second season, Swamp Rabbits home games can be seen live on television in the Greenville-Spartanburg-Asheville-Anderson TV market over the air with antenna on WHNS 21.2 and on Spectrum Channel 703. In the latter half of the 2024-25 campaign, the team had 12 games showcased on one of the fastest growing sports networks in the southeast region.

Additionally, the team's "School Day Game", presented by AFL Global, on Wednesday, November 12th, at 10:30am will be broadcast on Fox Carolina, with game coverage beginning at 10:00am.

"We're excited to announce this partnership with Palmetto Sports & Entertainment Network to help share our story and bring the excitement of hockey to fans throughout the Upstate," said Mark Binetti, Senior Director of Communications & Team Services, and "Voice of the Swamp Rabbits". "I want to thank Bryce Caldwell and his team at Fox Carolina and Palmetto Sports + Entertainment for their partnership and vision, and look forward to an exciting season for the Swamp Rabbits."

Binetti, a 13-year broadcasting veteran and three-time ECHL Broadcaster of the Year Finalist, will be joined on-air by Matt Caldwell, who is entering his seventh season as the Analyst of the Swamp Rabbits Broadcast Network.

"At FOX Carolina and Palmetto Sports we are focused on serving the people of the Upstate of South Carolina and Western North Carolina with content that they want," said WHNS Vice President and General Manager Bryce Caldwell. "The Greenville Swamp Rabbits have a great following and we're thrilled to partner with them again this season!"

The following is the television schedule for the front half of the 2025-26 Season. Please note that all times and dates are subject to change, and the rest of the broadcast schedule will be revealed at a later date:

Friday, October 17th vs Utah Grizzlies (OPENING NIGHT, presented by Bon Secours)

Sunday, October 19th vs South Carolina Stingrays

Friday, October 24th vs Jacksonville Icemen (PROJECT SEARCH NIGHT, presented by Bon Secours)

Friday, October 31st vs Orlando Solar Bears (HALLOWEEN WEEKEND)

Saturday, November 1st vs South Carolina Stingrays (HALLOWEEN WEEKEND)

Saturday, November 8th vs Orlando Solar Bears (STAR WARS NIGHT, presented by Spero Financial)

Wednesday, November 12th vs Florida Everblades (SCHOOL DAY GAME, presented by AFL Global)

Game to be broadcast on Fox Carolina

Friday, November 14th vs Florida Everblades (BLUE COLLAR NIGHT, presented by Harrison's)

Saturday, November 15th vs Florida Everblades (FAITH & FAMILY DAY, presented by Babb's Plumbing)

Friday, November 21st vs Jacksonville Icemen

Friday, December 5th vs Orlando Solar Bears (MARVEL SUPERHERO NIGHT HONORING FIRST RESPONDERS, presented by Carolina Handling)

Saturday, December 13th vs Greensboro Gargoyles (TEDDY BEAR TOSS, presented by Swamp Rabbit Moving)

Wednesday, December 17th vs Cincinnati Cyclones

Saturday, December 20th vs Atlanta Gladiators (PEANUTS NIGHT)

Sunday, December 28th vs Jacksonville Icemen (WINTER WONDERLAND WEEKEND)

Wednesday, December 31st vs South Carolina Stingrays (NEW YEAR's EVE, presented by Armada Law)

The Swamp Rabbits Broadcast Network is headlined by Palmetto Sports & Entertainment Network (WHNS 21.2, Spectrum Channel 703). You can also watch and listen to all 72 regular season games via FloHockey.TV, the official streaming provider of the ECHL, and an audio stream on swamprabbits.com/watch-listen.

The Swamp Rabbits begin their 16th season in the Upstate on Opening Night, presented by Bon Secours, on October 17th against the Utah Grizzlies. Puck drop is slated for 7:05pm EST.







