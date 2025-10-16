Komets Announce Season Opening Roster
Published on October 16, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Fort Wayne Komets News Release
Fort Wayne, IN- The Komets announce their opening roster ahead of their first game tomorrow at Indy.
Goaltenders: Connor Ungar, Samuel Jonsson
Defensemen: Owen Gallatin, Matt Murphy, Harrison Rees, Jalen Smereck, Dru Krebs, Ian Pierce, Tyler Inamoto
Forwards: Josh Groll, Nick Deakin-Poot, Kirill Tyutyayev, Blake Murray, Zach Jordan, Matt Miller, Alex Aleardi, Brady Stonehouse, Trevor Janicke, James Stefan, Matt Brown, Jayden Grubbe
Reserve - F Dillon Hamaliuk, F Austin Magera
Injured Reserve - F Anthony Petruzzelli (3-day), F Jack Gorniak (14-day), D Dustyn McFaul (14-day), F Brandon McNally (14-day), D Reece Harsch (14-day)
The Komets start their 74th season on the road at Indy on Friday and at Kalamazoo on Saturday. All home and road games will be broadcast live on 96.3 FM WXKE and streaming at komets.com.
Check komets.com for more details on Komets ticket offers, promotional events/schedules, special game jerseys/theme nights, and other highlights planned for the 74th consecutive season of Fort Wayne Komet Hockey.
Regular season home game tickets are on sale now at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum ticket office and online at Ticketmaster.com.
