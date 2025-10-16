Preview: Royals vs. Lions, October 17th - Game 1/72

Published on October 16, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (0-0-0-0, 0 points), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, open the 2025-26 regular season against the defending Kelly Cup Champion Trois-Rivières Lions (0-0-0-0, 0 points) on Friday, October 17th at 7:00 pm at Colisée Vidéotron.

The road game for Reading marks the 17th time in 24 seasons the Royals have opened their campaign with an away game. The Royals are 9-11-3-0 all-time in season openers with a 6-9-2 record in season openers on the road.

The season opener begins a seven-game road-trip for the Royals with two games against the Maine Mariners (Oct. 19 & Nov. 2), two games against the 2025-26 expansion franchise Greensboro Gargoyles (Oct 24 & Oct. 25) and two games against the Worcester Railers (Oct. 31st & Nov. 1) following the season opener at Trois-Rivières.

Opening Night on Nov. 8th, presented by Supportive Concepts for Families:

The Royals play their home opener, presented by Supportive Concepts For Families, at Santander Arena on Saturday, November 8 at 7:00 p.m. against Trois-Rivières. The home opener opens a two-game series with the Lions which concludes on Sunday, November 9 at 3:00 p.m.

Fans can secure their seat today with a Ticket Plan (10/18-Game Plan or Royals365 Membership) or single tickets to all regular season home games: Single Game Tickets

VIEW ALL TICKET PLANS

Royals Right Now:

The Royals enter the regular season following a lone preseason contest against the Adirondack Thunder on Friday, October 10th where they fell, 3-1, at Santander Arena. Forward Brandon Saigeon scored the lone goal of the game for the Royals while goaltenders Yaniv Perets (0-0-0-0) and Vinnie Purpura (0-0-0-0) split the time in goal for Reading, stopping 10 of 12 and eight of nine shots, respectively.

Previous Game Recap

Scouting the Lions:

Trois Rivières enters the regular season as the reigning Kelly Cup Champions following a franchise best 45-win season (45-19-8, 98 points) with an Eastern Conference and North Division Title to compliment their first championship in their four-season history.

ECHL affiliates to the Montreal Canadians (NHL) and Laval Rocket (AHL), Trois-Rivières is led by third-year head coach Ron Choules (76-49-16) and returns their leading scorer from the 2024-25 campaign Anthony Beuregard (25-42-67 in 67 GP).

- The games will be streamed live on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:

FloSports: flosports.link/3yarTg4

Mixlr: mixlr.com/readingroyals







ECHL Stories from October 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.