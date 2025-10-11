Everblades Win Preseason Finale 3-2 in Shootout
Published on October 10, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Florida Everblades News Release
ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades took another extra time decision over the Orlando Solar Bears 3-2 in a shootout. The win gives Florida a perfect 2-0 record in the preseason this year.
The two teams each registed six shots in a scoreless first period highlighted my Nico Blachman's fight against Jake Hamilton.
Orlando opened the scoring early in the second period as Spencer Kersten got open net front and buried a pass from behind the net. Florida struggled to get offence going the other way until Kyle Penney buried a beautiful wrister blocker side to tie the game off the rush.
The Everblades found themselves in penalty trouble, but managed to swing it in to their favor. Jett Jones sprung Carson Gicewicz on a breakaway, who went five hole to give Florida the 2-1 lead.
The lead almost went the distance for Florida, but Alex Tonge scored right off a faceoff with just under five minutes left to tie the game. For a second consecutive game, overtime was required - this time, however, seven minutes of extra hockey was not enough, leading to a shootout.
Both Blades, Tarun Fizer and Logan Will, scored while Cam Johnson made two stops to give Florida the 3-2 shootout victory. The Everblades outshot the Solar Bears 32-23 in the win.
Images from this story
|
Florida Everblades' Cam Johnson versus Orlando Solar Bears' Reece Newkirk
ECHL Stories from October 10, 2025
- Everblades Win Preseason Finale 3-2 in Shootout - Florida Everblades
- Saigeon Scores, Frasca Shows off Fisticuffs in Royals' Preseason Loss to Adirondack, 3-1 - Reading Royals
- Railers Fall Short in 4-2 Preseason Loss to Mariners - Worcester Railers HC
- Carter Gylander's Shutout and Two Points from Nate Roy Lead Walleye to Preseason Victory - Toledo Walleye
- 6 Players Released from Lions Training Camp - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Mariners Open Preseason with 4-2 Win in Worcester - Maine Mariners
- ECHL Transactions - October 10 - ECHL
- Score Big on Travel: $20 Hotel Credit for ECHL Fans - ECHL
- College Packs Now on Sale for Bison Hockey - Bloomington Bison
- Nailers Receive Pavlenko & Breazeale from Penguins - Wheeling Nailers
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Defenseman Dyllan Gill to Orlando Solar Bears - Orlando Solar Bears
- Maine Mariners Announce Plans for New Practice Ice Arena - Maine Mariners
- Florida Concludes Preseason against Solar Bears - Florida Everblades
- Americans Blank Tulsa 3-0 - Allen Americans
- Icemen Edge Ghost Pirates in Preseason Opener - Jacksonville Icemen
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Florida Everblades Stories
- Everblades Win Preseason Finale 3-2 in Shootout
- Florida Concludes Preseason against Solar Bears
- Everblades Win Preseason Thriller 5-4 in OT
- Florida Begins Preseason against Solar Bears
- Florida Everblades Partner with National Coalition for Patriots for Military Night