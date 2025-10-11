Everblades Win Preseason Finale 3-2 in Shootout

Florida Everblades' Cam Johnson versus Orlando Solar Bears' Reece Newkirk

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades took another extra time decision over the Orlando Solar Bears 3-2 in a shootout. The win gives Florida a perfect 2-0 record in the preseason this year.

The two teams each registed six shots in a scoreless first period highlighted my Nico Blachman's fight against Jake Hamilton.

Orlando opened the scoring early in the second period as Spencer Kersten got open net front and buried a pass from behind the net. Florida struggled to get offence going the other way until Kyle Penney buried a beautiful wrister blocker side to tie the game off the rush.

The Everblades found themselves in penalty trouble, but managed to swing it in to their favor. Jett Jones sprung Carson Gicewicz on a breakaway, who went five hole to give Florida the 2-1 lead.

The lead almost went the distance for Florida, but Alex Tonge scored right off a faceoff with just under five minutes left to tie the game. For a second consecutive game, overtime was required - this time, however, seven minutes of extra hockey was not enough, leading to a shootout.

Both Blades, Tarun Fizer and Logan Will, scored while Cam Johnson made two stops to give Florida the 3-2 shootout victory. The Everblades outshot the Solar Bears 32-23 in the win.

