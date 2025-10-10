Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Defenseman Dyllan Gill to Orlando Solar Bears

Published on October 10, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced today the Tampa Bay Lightning of the National Hockey League (NHL) have reassigned defenseman Dyllan Gill from the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League (AHL) to the Solar Bears.

Gill, 21, skated in 24 games with the Crunch last season, scoring two goals and two assists. He also appeared in 27 games with the Moncton Wildcats of the Quebec Maritime Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), scoring 24 points (6g-18a) and winning the Gilles-Courteau Trophy as QMJHL Champions.

During his junior career, Gill appeared in 212 QMJHL with Moncton and Rouyn-Noranda, tallying 113 points (21g-92a).

Gill was selected by the Lightning in the seventh round, 223rd overall, in the 2022 NHL Draft.

Solar Bears 2025 Preseason Roster:

FORWARDS: Anthony Bardaro, Tyler Bird, Andrew Bruder, Tyler Drevitch, Carson Focht, Spencer Kersten, Cole Kodsi, Peter Laviolette III, Aaron Luchuk, Jarid Lukosevicius, Ryan Naumovski, Reece Newkirk, Skate Skalde (TO), Keanan Stewart, Alex Tonge

DEFENSEMEN: Nick Anderson, Luke Bast, Phil Beaulieu, J.C. Brassard, Logan Britt, Davis Bunz, Tony Follmer, Dyllan Gill, Jake Hamilton (TO), Chris Harpur, John Macdonald (TO), Cody Schiavon

