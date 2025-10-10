Florida Concludes Preseason against Solar Bears
Published on October 10, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Florida Everblades News Release
ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades finish their preseason slate against the Orlando Solar Bears on Friday, October 10 at 7:30 p.m. at Hertz Arena.
Rookie Logan Will scored the overtime winner for the Blades to grant Florida a 5-4 OT win in a high-octane affair last night. The Everblades never trailed throughout yesterday's game, with 10 different Blades chipping in with points in the victory. Jake Hamilton led Orlando's attack with a goal and an assist.
These two teams will start the regular season against one another next week on Friday, October 17 up at the Kia Center. Of the 13 meeting between the rivals in the upcoming season, Florida hosts seven and Orlando hosts six.
