Florida Everblades Partner with National Coalition for Patriots for Military Night

Published on September 19, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Florida Everblades News Release







ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's St. Louis Blues and the AHL's Springfield Thunderbirds, are thrilled to announce a continued partnership with the National Coalition for Patriots for Military Night, on Nov. 8, 2025.

The Florida Everblades will host the Fort Wayne Komets on Military Night on Nov. 8 at 7PM, to honor servicemen and women. The game will feature special tributes, in-game recognition and an exclusive ticket deal for military personnel and their families. There will be a replica jersey giveaway, courtesy of the National Coalition for Patriots.

"The Everblades are proud to continue our longstanding partnership with the National Coalition for Patriots," said Chris Palin, Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer for the Florida Everblades. "It's an honor to host Military Night and recognize the brave men and women who have served our country. This event is a small way for us to show our gratitude and give back to our military community. We look forward to a successful night and a great game."

The Everblades will wear special Military Jerseys dedicated to Florida's Vietnam POW/MIA Veterans, which will be auctioned off postgame, with proceeds benefiting the National Coalition for Patriots.

"We are incredibly grateful for the unwavering support of the Florida Everblades," said Keith Campbell, co- founder of the National Coalition for Patriots. "The annual Military Night is a cornerstone of our fundraising efforts and allows us to continue our vital work in supporting veterans, active-duty service members and their families. This partnership truly embodies the spirit of community and patriotism, and we are proud to stand with the Everblades in honoring those who have sacrificed so much for our freedom."







