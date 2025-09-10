Florida Everblades Announce Exciting Giveaways for 2025-2026 Promotional Schedule

Published on September 10, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Florida Everblades News Release







The Florida Everblades are thrilled to announce an exciting lineup of giveaways as part of the 2025-2026 promotional schedule

Estero, Fla. - The Florida Everblades, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's St. Louis Blues and the AHL's Springfield Thunderbirds, are thrilled to announce an exciting lineup of giveaways as part of the 2025-2026 promotional schedule. Fans attending these games can look forward to taking home exclusive items, ranging from collectible memorabilia to useful gear, making their game day experience even more memorable.

Fans will also have the opportunity to purchase a Guaranteed Giveaway pass for specific giveaways through the DASH App. Fans who purchase a Guaranteed Giveaway Pass will not have to arrive early to receive their giveaway, and pick up their giveaway item any time during the game. The Guaranteed Giveaway purchase window will close at the time of doors opening of the specific game.

Key Giveaway Dates:

Opening Night - Friday, October 18, 2025 - The season kicks off with a bang as the Everblades face off against Orlando. The first 7,000 fans in attendance will receive Rally Towels, courtesy of Lexus.

Sweets in the Suites - Saturday, October 24, 2025 - The first 6,000 fans will receive Magnet Schedules of the 2025-26 Season, courtesy of Precision Pest Defense.

Swampee's Birthday - Friday, November 7, 2025 - The First 1,500 fans will receive Swampee Hats courtesy of Arthrex.

Military Night - Friday, November 8, 2025 - The First 1,500 fans will receive Replica Jerseys courtesy of National Coalition for Patriots.

Margaritaville Night - Friday, January 16, 2026 - The first 1,500 Fans will receive Everblades Jersey Koozies courtesy of Kona Big Wave.

Golden Ticket Night - Saturday, January 17, 2026 - The first 1,500 fans will receive Everblades trading cards, with the opportunity to win some amazing Everblades prizes, courtesy of Arthrex.

Star Wars Night - Saturday, February 14, 2026 - The first 1,500 fans will receive light swords, courtesy of NCH.

Skunkape Night - Friday, April 10, 2026 - The first 1500 Fans will receive an Everblades Bobble Head courtesy of Waste Pro.

The Florida Everblades are dedicated to enhancing the fan experience and creating unforgettable memories. We encourage fans to arrive early to ensure they receive these fantastic items.

For a full promotional schedule and to purchase tickets, visit floridaeverblades.com.

More Giveaways to be announced. Giveaways subject to change.







ECHL Stories from September 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.