K-Wings Sign Rookie Forward Mikey Colella for 2025-26

Published on September 10, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Vancouver Canucks, announced Monday that rookie forward Mikey Colella signed a Standard Player Contract (SPC) for the 2025-26 season.

Colella, 26, is a 5-foot-7, 154-pound Turnersville, NJ native who produced 12 points (4g, 8a) with six penalty minutes in 37 games last season at Canisius College.

"I'm really excited to be joining the K-Wings organization," Colella said. "Kalamazoo has a great hockey tradition and passionate fan base, and I can't wait to get on the ice and contribute to help us win."

Prior to Canisius, Colella spent four seasons (2020-24) at Northern Michigan University, scoring 33 goals with 31 assists and 54 penalty minutes in 132 games for the Wildcats. He spent one season in the BCHL before college (2019-20), finishing third in the league with 68 points (27g-41a) in 58 games for the Trail Smoke Eaters.

The K-Wings will continue to announce player signings weekly in the build-up to their home opener on October 18 versus the Fort Wayne Komets at Wings Event Center.







