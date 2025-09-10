Stingrays Add Former NHL Defenseman Brady Keeper for 2025-26 Season
Published on September 10, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
South Carolina Stingrays News Release
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have announced today that they have agreed to terms with defenseman Brady Keeper for the 2025-26 season.
Keeper, 29, comes to the Lowcountry with both NHL and AHL experience. The 6-foot, 203 pound defenseman spent three separate stints in the NHL with the Florida Panthers and played four seasons in the AHL, last with Laval Rocket in the 2023-24 season.
" Brady brings a tremendous amount of experience to our team, having played at both the NHL and AHL levels throughout his career," Head Coach Dave Warsofsky said. "I've had some great conversations with him about the role he'll play for us, and it's clear he's committed to helping us win here in Charleston. After taking some time away from the game, Brady is eager to get back on the ice and make an impact. He's a valuable addition, and we believe he'll play an important role in our success this season."
Keeper signed with the Florida Panthers on March 18, 2019 after he was a standout player for the University of Maine and made his NHL debut on March 29, 2019. He became the first member of the Pimicikamak Cree Nation to play in the National Hockey League in a 5-2 win for Florida over the Ottawa Senators.
After his debut, Keeper played in two more games for Florida over the next two seasons and played in the AHL for the Springfield Thunderbirds and Syracuse Crunch. During the 2019-20 season, the defenseman posted career highs in Springfield with 18 points (6g-12a) and totaled 108 penalty minutes, seventh most in the AHL that year.
Following his time with the Panthers, Keeper signed with the Vancouver Canucks and played for their AHL affiliate, the Abbotsford Canucks, in the 2022-23 season before signing with the Montreal Canadiens for the 2023-24 season. He tallied four points (1g-3a) in 22 games with Montreal's AHL affiliate, the Laval Rocket, that year. In his career in the AHL, Keeper posted 32 points (11g-21a) in 131 games.
The Cross Lake, Manitoba native played with Justin Nachbaur, who played in 48 games with South Carolina last season, for the OCN Blizzard of the Manitoba Junior Hockey League in 2016-17. Nachbaur helped get the Stingrays on Keeper's radar.
"I'm really excited to get the opportunity to be a Stingray," Keeper said. "I've heard a lot of good things about the Stingrays organization from my buddy [Justin] Nachbaur so I'm really excited to get down there, meet everyone and get the season going."
Keeper joins Jalen Luypen, Stan Cooley, Mitch Deelstra and D.J. King as newcomers to the Stingrays for the 2025-26 season.
