Greensboro Gargoyles Schedule Update
Published on September 10, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Greensboro Gargoyles News Release
GREENSBORO, NC - The Greensboro Gargoyles, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes and the AHL's Chicago Wolves announced several changes to the team's 2025-2026 game schedule.
The following is a complete listing of game changes as of September 10, 2025:
Greensboro vs Tahoe, originally scheduled for Sunday, November 16th, will now be played on Saturday, November 15th at 7:00 p.m. (First Horizon Coliseum)
Greensboro vs Atlanta, originally scheduled for Wednesday, December 17th, will now become Greensboro vs Savannah. The game will still be played on Friday, December 17th at 7:00 p.m. (First Horizon Coliseum)
To view the complete 2025-26 Gargoyles schedule CLICK HERE
Full and partial ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are currently on sale! The Icemen's home opener is set for November 7th against the Atlanta Gladiators. Contact the Icemen office at 904-602-7825, or visit www.gargoyleshockey.com for more information.
