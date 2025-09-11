Greensboro Gargoyles Schedule Update

Published on September 10, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

GREENSBORO, NC - The Greensboro Gargoyles, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes and the AHL's Chicago Wolves announced several changes to the team's 2025-2026 game schedule.

The following is a complete listing of game changes as of September 10, 2025:

Greensboro vs Tahoe, originally scheduled for Sunday, November 16th, will now be played on Saturday, November 15th at 7:00 p.m. (First Horizon Coliseum)

Greensboro vs Atlanta, originally scheduled for Wednesday, December 17th, will now become Greensboro vs Savannah. The game will still be played on Friday, December 17th at 7:00 p.m. (First Horizon Coliseum)

