Mike McNamee Returns to Professional Hockey, Joins Gladiators for 2025-26

Duluth, GA - The Atlanta Gladiators announced live on the team's YouTube channel Wednesday evening that the club has signed forward Mike McNamee for the 2025-26 season.

McNamee, 32, returns to professional hockey after spending the last four years as a musician with the band Boston Levi, and an assistant coach at his alma mater, Carleton University. The native of Perth, Ontario, has played professionally in the AHL, DEL2, EIHL, ECHL, and in Denmark; most recently playing with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits in 2021.

In 10 games with the Swamp Rabbits, McNamee scored 2 goals and 2 assists in 10 games before announcing his retirement to focus on his growing music career with Boston Levi. The 6'0", 180-pound forward has logged 52 goals and 67 assists for 119 points in 140 career professional games.

The product of Carleton University completed his collegiate career in 2017 with 50 goals and 84 assists in 102 career games and signed with the Syracuse Crunch for the remainder of the season. He then played professionally in Germany, Denmark, Wales, and Greenville prior to returning to Carleton to coach. Coaching allowed McNamee to stay close to the game after announcing his retirement and sparked a return to professional hockey.

Mike McNamee joins Andrew Jarvis, Ryan Nolan, Connor Galloway, Isak Walther, Brenden Datema, Peter Morgan, Ryley Appelt, Alex Young, Jack Robilotti, Mickey Burns, Ryan Francis, Anthony Firriolo, Ethan Scardina, Louis Boudon, Dylan Carabia, Brendan Less, Ryan Conroy, and Joey Cipollone as players who have signed with the Gladiators for the 2025-26 season.







