Icemen Add Veteran Forward Patrick Bajkov

Published on September 10, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Buffalo Sabres and the AHL's Rochester Americans announced today that the team has agreed to terms with veteran forward Patrick Bajkov for the 2025-26 season.

Bajkov (pronounced bye-kahv), 27, brings a wealth of experience to the Icemen roster. The 6-0, 183-pound forward has recorded 188 points (76g, 112a) in 282 career ECHL games from 2018-2025, which included a career-high 69 points (26g, 43a) with the Reading Royals during the 2021-22 season.

During the 2022-23 season, Bajkov played overseas in Sweden's top league (HockeyAllsvensken) where he registered 25 points in 51 games. The following year, he played in England for the EIHL's Guildford Flames and collected 23 points in 46 appearances.

Bajkov also has 19 games of AHL experience with the Springfield Thunderbirds. The Nanaimo, British Columbia resident had a verry productive junior career in the Western Hockey League (WHL), compiling 288 points in 342 career games with the Everett Silvertips which included a 100-point season in 2017-2018.

The following is a listing of players who have agreed to terms with the Icemen for the upcoming 2025-26 season:

Cameron Rowe (G)

Adrien Beraldo (D)

Louka Henault (D)

Brayden Hislop (D)

Taos Jordan (D)

Cameron Supryka (D)

Garrett Van Wyhe (F/D)

Patrick Bajkov (F)

Christopher Brown (F)

Tyler Coffey (F)

Liam Coughlin (F)

Brody Crane (F)

Dalton Duhart (F)

Nathan Dunkley (F)

Chris Grando (F)

Bennett MacArthur (F)

Craig Martin (F)

Ashton Stockie (F)

The Icemen's home opener is set for November 7th against the Atlanta Gladiators.







