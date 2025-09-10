Solar Bears Agree to Terms with Rookie Netminder Ethan Langenegger
Published on September 10, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced today the signing of rookie goaltender Ethan Langenegger (LAANG-en-EGG-er) to a contract for the 2025-26 season.
Langenegger, 24, joins the Solar Bears for his first full professional season. The Kamloops, B.C. native made his professional debut last season with the Syracuse Crunch of the AHL following the conclusion of his five-year collegiate career at Clarkston University. His 2.14 Goals Against Average for the Golden Knights was tied for the seventeenth-best in the nation and earned his ECAC Goaltender of the Year honors.
In five seasons of college hockey competition with Clarkston (2024-25) and Lake Superior State University (2020-2024), the 6-foot, 187-pound netminder appeared in 120 games, posting a 54-54-6 record, a 2.60 goals against average, and a 91.1 save percentage.
Prior to his collegiate career, Langenegger played three seasons of junior hockey with the Salmon Arm Silverbacks of the BCHL. He recorded a 42-34-4 total, with a 2.99 goals against average and 90.8 save percentage.
Solar Bears 2025 Preseason Roster:
FORWARDS: Anthony Bardaro, Tyler Bird, Carson Focht, Cole Kodsi, Peter Laviolette III, Aaron Luchuk, Jarid Lukosevicius
DEFENSEMEN: Nick Anderson, Logan Britt, Davis Bunz, Tony Follmer
GOALTENDERS: Jon Gillies, Ethan Langenegger
