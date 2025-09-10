K-Wings to Celebrate Future Home in Kalamazoo Event Center

KALAMAZOO, MI - The future of Downtown Kalamazoo is about to take center stage. On Friday, September 26, 2025, the community is invited to join in a free evening celebration as we officially break ground on the Kalamazoo Event Center and Athletic Performance Center, a transformative project for our region.

The entire day will showcase Kalamazoo's spirit, with family activities, local food & entertainment, and opportunities to learn more about the Kalamazoo Event Center. The celebration will build throughout the day and culminate in the evening with the community celebration for families of all ages.

"When our community comes together, amazing things grow," said Tim Rayman, Greenleaf Hospitality Group CEO. "We're excited to break ground together and invite everyone out to celebrate our exciting future.

Community Event - 5:00 to 7:00 p.m.

Following the groundbreaking, Water Street outside the Radisson (from Rose Street to near Koopsen's Alley) will transform into a festival-style block party. Programming and activities on the Kalamazoo Mall include live music, fanfest activities and more.

"This groundbreaking reflects more than a building; it's the power of teamwork," said Toni Will, Kalamazoo Wings General Manager and Governor. "By partnering with Western Michigan University, Greenleaf Hospitality, and our community, we're building something that will elevate Kalamazoo together, on and off the ice."

Event Highlights:

Kalamazoo Mall Center Stage Event (Corner of Water St. and Kalamazoo Mall)

Food trucks, beverages and fan experiences

Pep performances & mascots (Buster & Slappy)

Arena renderings, hype videos and a flythrough of the new facility on big screens

WMU Hockey National Championship Trophy with Photo Opportunities

Speakers during the community event include city dignitaries, WMU Athletic Director Dan Bartholomae, WMU Head Football Coach Lance Taylor & WMU Head Coaches, K-Wings Head Coach Joel Martin, with local personalities leading the celebration.

"The groundbreaking of this transformational training and competition facility - the new home of Bronco Basketball and Hockey - is a crucial step in our continued vision of comprehensive excellence and the pursuit of championships at the highest level," said Western Michigan Athletics Vice President and Director of Athletics Dan Bartholomae. "But the groundbreaking isn't just about shovels in the ground - it's about our community coming together to celebrate a shared vision and a source of pride for our entire region. We are so fortunate to be a part of this new dynamic partnership with the Greenleaf Companies and the Kalamazoo Wings and look forward to this next era of Bronco Athletics."

Community members are encouraged to wear their Western Michigan University & Kalamazoo Wings spirit wear and participate in on-stage giveaways, live music, and family-friendly experiences celebrating what's to come for Kalamazoo.

"This is an extraordinary moment for Bronco Hockey and for our entire community. An opportunity like this- to provide our student-athletes with a facility that maximizes training, practice, and competition- is transformational," said Head WMU Hockey Coach Pat Ferschweiler. " This new arena will bring even greater prominence to our program, elevate the profile of Western Michigan University, and serve as a point of pride for Kalamazoo and Bronco Nation."

For more information about the Kalamazoo Event Center Groundbreaking Community Celebration, visit the Kalamazoo Event Center's website.

Official Groundbreaking Ceremony

Earlier in the day, stakeholders and dignitaries will gather at the arena site for a private groundbreaking ceremony and Event Center Coach & Athlete Media Breakout Session.

The ceremony program will include remarks from:

David Anderson - Mayor of Kalamazoo

Bill Johnston - Greenleaf Hospitality Group Chairman

Russ Kavalhuna - Western Michigan University President

Dan Bartholomae - Western Michigan University Athletic Director

Toni Will - Kalamazoo Wings General Manager

Jonas Peterson - Southwest Michigan First CEO

The ceremony will conclude with a ceremonial shovel moment and is planned to be livestreamed - slated for a 2:00 p.m. start - on the Kalamazoo Event Center's website.

VISIT TODAY

Kalamazoo Event Center is a once-in-a-generation project that will transform how people gather, compete, celebrate, and connect in Southwest Michigan. We encourage everyone- from curious neighbors to major event producers- visit kalamazooeventcenter.com to learn more.

The newly launched website offers a user-friendly experience with key features, including:

Project Overview: Learn about the building's design, size, and capabilities- including an 8,000-seat configuration for concerts and shows, a 6,500-seat setup for sports, a full practice ice sheet, multipurpose event space, and a new downtown parking structure.

Community Updates: Track progress, access renderings, and stay informed about key milestones as the project moves toward completion.

Vendor & Partner Interest: Businesses, suppliers, and event organizers can express interest in working with the Event Center by completing an online form.

Premium Experiences: Get a first look at how Kalamazoo Event Center elevates sports and entertainment experiences, setting a new standard for live events in Southwest Michigan.

Frequently Asked Questions: Get answers about the Event Center's construction, timeline, amenities, and impact on the local community.

For inquiries or to express interest in working with us, please visit the CONNECT WITH US page on the website. Also, follow us on all social media platforms @KzooEventCenter.







