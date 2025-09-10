Icemen Announce Several Changes to the 2025-26 Game Schedule

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Buffalo Sabres and the AHL's Rochester Americans announced several changes to the team's 2025-2026 game schedule.

The following is a complete listing of game changes (Icemen home game changes highlighted in bold):

Jacksonville at Orlando, originally scheduled for Wednesday, November 14th, will now be played on Monday, January 19th at 1:00 p.m. (Kia Center)

Jacksonville at Atlanta, originally schedule for Friday, December 5th, will now be played on Friday, February 27th (Gas South Arena)

Jacksonville at Atlanta, originally scheduled for Saturday, December 6th, will now be played on Saturday, March 21st (Gas South Arena)

Greenville at Jacksonville, originally scheduled for Wednesday, January 7th, will now become Atlanta at Jacksonville, and the game will be played on Friday, December 5th at 7:00 p.m. (Vystar Arena)

Savannah at Jacksonville, originally scheduled for Friday, April 10th will now be played on Friday, December 12th at 7:00 p.m. (Vystar Arena)

Full and partial ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are currently on sale! The Icemen's home opener is set for November 7th against the Atlanta Gladiators. Contact the Icemen office at 904-602-7825, or visit www.jacksonvilleicemen.com for more information.







