Bison Announce Stick 2 Reading Youth Literacy Program

Published on September 10, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Bloomington, Ill. - Bloomington Bison President Andy Zilch announced the launch of the Stick 2 Reading program, presented by Jimmy John's, which will encourage reading across two five-week sessions that will reward participants with a variety of incentives including Bison tickets.

"I am thrilled to help influence the importance of reading to young students in the community through this unique and fun program," Zilch commented. "Implementing this program is of high importance to our team's focus of community outreach and I'm happy to align this vision with Jimmy John's. By fostering literacy, we're not only opening doors to knowledge but also creating opportunities for a brighter, more engaged future."

The pilot program will be offered to all schools, mainly those with students in grades K-6, and is available in the Fall and Spring.

Students will receive a Jimmy John's and Bison branded bookmark to track and complete their reading goal. Upon completion, they receive a complimentary Bison game ticket, a digital certificate signed by Abe and a complimentary Little John Sandwich from Jimmy John's. The school will also receive an opportunity for an appearance from a Bloomington Bison guest.

Participants who complete the Fall Session of Stick 2 Reading will receive their ticket for Bloomington's game on Friday, November 28, 2025 at 7 p.m. Those who complete the Spring Session will receive their ticket to the game on Friday, April 3, 2026 at 7 p.m.

Those interested in enrolling in Stick 2 Reading can learn more information and get their school involved by contacting David Casey at dcasey@bloomingtonbisonhockey.com.

The Bloomington Bison are a committed community asset that is dedicated to serve the surrounding communities of Bloomington/Normal by participating in school visits, volunteer opportunities, youth sports, activities, parades and more.







