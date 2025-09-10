ECHL Announces Complete Preseason Schedule

Published on September 10, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans News Release







Dallas/Allen, Texas - The ECHL announced the complete preseason schedule today with the Allen Americans facing the Tulsa Oilers two times in a three-day span.

The Americans will host the Tulsa Oilers on Thursday, October 9th at 7:30 PM at the NYTEX Sports Centre in Northeast Tarrant County (TICKETS). The two teams will face - off again two days later in Tulsa.

The Americans open the regular season on Saturday, October 18th in Wichita. Home opening weekend is October 25th and 26th as the Kansas City Mavericks visit Credit Union of Texas Event Center for a two-game weekend series.

The Americans will have another player announcement coming up Thursday morning. Stay tuned to the Americans Social Media Channels for all the latest team news. See the complete ECHL Preseason Schedule below.

Thursday, October 9

Orlando at Florida 7:30 p.m. ET

Tulsa at Allen 7:30 p.m. CT (NYTEX Sports Centre)

Friday, October 10

Adirondack at Reading 7:00 p.m. ET

Maine at Worcester 7:00 p.m. ET (Worcester Ice Center)

Kalamazoo at Toledo 7:15 p.m. ET

Orlando at Florida 7:30 p.m. ET

Utah at Idaho 7:10 p.m. MT

Saturday, October 11

Bloomington at Indy 4:00 p.m. ET

Worcester at Maine 6:00 p.m. ET (Harold Alfond Forum - Biddeford, Maine)

Trois-Rivières at Adirondack 7:00 p.m. ET

Wheeling vs. Greenville 7:00 p.m. ET (1st Summit Arena - Johnstown, Pa.)

Toledo at Kalamazoo 7:00 p.m. ET

Allen at Tulsa 7:00 p.m. CT (WeStreet Ice Center)

Idaho vs. Utah 7:05 p.m. MT (Mountain America Center - Idaho Falls, Idaho)

Sunday, October 12

Iowa at Fort Wayne 2:00 p.m. ET (Trine University - Angola, Indiana)







ECHL Stories from September 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.