Americans Host a School Day Game this Morning

Published on November 5, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans defenseman Sam Sedley vs. the Wichita Thunder

Wichita, Kansas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), play the Wichita Thunder this morning at 10:30 AM in the first of three School Day Games brought to you by Sonic and Collin College. The Americans won the only meeting of the regular season on opening night in Wichita 3-2 in a shootout.

Allen Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 10:20 AM CST

Puck Drop: 10:35 AM CST

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels

Next Home Game: November 15th (Star Wars Night) 7:10 PM CST

Natural Hat Trick: Harrison Blaisdell had the first Americans Hat Trick of the season scoring the final three goals of the game last Saturday. It was his first professional Hat Trick. The four-point night was also a professional high.

Marco for the Win Marco Costantini started all three games last week for the Americans going 2-0-1. Through four starts this season, he has a 2.24 goals against average, with a 0.941 save percentage.

Martinson Closing In: Americans Head Coach and General Manager Steve Martinson is one win away from his 400th career victory with the Americans.

Ending the Drought: The Americans went 2-for-6 on the power play last Saturday which ended a four-game drought. The Americans rank 17th overall in the ECHL with a 15.4 power play percentage (4 for 26).

Plenty of Wattage: Brayden Watts leads the Americans in points this season with six through the first six games. He is the Americans only point per game player (1.00 PPG).

From the Affiliation: Forward Danny Katic was reassigned to the Americans last Saturday by the Ottawa Senators from their American Hockey League affiliate in Belleville. He finished the game with no points and one shot on net. Goalie Jackson Parsons remains with the Belleville Senators but has yet to appear in a game.

Comparing Allen and Wichita

Allen Americans

Overall: 3-2-1

Away: 1-0-0

Last 10: 3-2-1

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (3) Harrison Blaisdell

Assists: (5) Brayden Watts

Points: (6) Brayden Watts

+/- (+3) Brayden Watts

PIM's: (8) Thomas Caron

Wichita Thunder:

Overall: 2-2-2-1

Home: 1-1-1-1

Away: 1-1-1-0

Last 10: 2-2-2-1

Wichita Thunder Leaders:

Goals: (3) Mical Stinil

Assists: (3) Peter Bates and two others

Points: (6) Michal Stinil

+/-: (+2) Nolan Kneen

PIM's (10) Lucas Vanroboys

