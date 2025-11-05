Tahoe's Bailey Is AMI Graphics/ECHL Plus Performer of the Month

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Tahoe Knight Monsters' forward Casey Bailey is the AMI Graphics ECHL Plus Performer of the Month for October after leading the league with a plus-minus rating of +10 in the opening month of the ECHL season.

Bailey was even or better in each of his seven games in October. He was a +3 on Oct. 18 against Idaho and was a +2 on Oct. 19 against Idaho and on Oct. 24 at Tulsa.

The 34-year-old leads the ECHL with a +11 rating in eight games this season and he is tied for the league lead in both goals (6) and points (13). He was named ECHL Player of the Week for the opening weekend of the season after posting six points (4g-2a) in three games.

A native of Anchorage Alaska, Bailey has 24 points (14g-10a) in 17 career ECHL games with Tahoe and South Carolina. He has also skated in 13 career National Hockey League games with Toronto and Ottawa; 211 career American Hockey League games with Toronto, Binghamton, Bridgeport and Charlotte; and 279 career games in various European leagues.

Prior to turning pro, Bailey had 80 points (45g-35a) in 96 career games at Penn State University and 60 points (27g-33a) in 60 games with Omaha of the United States Hockey League.

In recognition of his accomplishment, AMI Graphics will present Casey Bailey with a personalized Plus Performer of the Month Banner during an on-ice ceremony at an upcoming Knight Monsters' home game.

Runner-Up: Sloan Stanick, Tahoe (+9).

Top Plus Performer(s) for Each Club: Adirondack - T.J. Friedmann (+4); Allen - Thomas Caron, Anthony Costantini, Mark Duarte and Brayden Watts (+1); Atlanta - Chad Nychuk (+6); Bloomington - Seung Jae Lee (+4); Cincinnati - Luke Grainger and Rhett Parsons (+2); Florida - Kurtis Henry and Jesse Lansdell (+3); Fort Wayne - Dru Krebs (+7); Greensboro - Artyom Borshyov (+1); Greenville - Hudson Schandor (+3); Idaho - Tommy Bergsland (+7); Indy - Jacob LeGuerrier (+2); Iowa - Brandon Schultz (+4); Jacksonville - Bennett MacArthur (+6); Kalamazoo - Zach Okabe and Nolan Walker (+2); Kansas City - Marcus Crawford (+5); Maine - Tristan Thompson (+7); Norfolk - Brehdan Engum and Grant Hebert (+4); Orlando - Dyllan Gill (+3); Rapid City - Xavier Bernard, Billy Constantinou, Rasmus Ekström and Carter Wilkie (+4); Reading - Brandon Saigeon (+5); Savannah - Dennis Cesana (+5); South Carolina - John Fusco (+5); Toledo - Tanner Dickinson, Brandon Hawkins and Chad Hillebrand (+3); Trois-Rivières - Darick Louis-Jean (+7); Tulsa - Tyrell Goulbourne (+3); Utah - Colby Enns, Aiden Hansen-Bukata, Luke LaMaster, Reed Lebster, Mick Messner and Jack Ricketts (+1); Wheeling - Daniel Laatsch (+6); Wichita - Noah Beck and Tyrone Bronte (+2) and Worcester - T.J. Walsh (+3).







