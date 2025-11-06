Savannah Swings to Win over Jacksonville

SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates swung to victory Wednesday night, defeating the Jacksonville Icemen 2-1 on Marvel Superhero Night featuring Spider-Man.

The Ghost Pirates opened the scoring when Robert Mastrosimone weaved his way to the front of the net and slipped a shot past Scott Ratzlaff to make it 1-0. Logan Drevitch and Chris Lipe earned the assists on the lone goal of the first period.

The second period remained scoreless, with both teams registering 12 shots on goal.

Savannah extended its lead at 8:11 of the third when Mitchell Russell netted his first goal as a Ghost Pirate through traffic to make it 2-0. Phip Waugh and Drevitch picked up the assists.

Jacksonville made things interesting late when a bouncing puck found its way in off Patrick Bajkov, assisted by Christopher Brown, cutting the deficit to 2-1. Savannah held strong in the final minutes to secure the win.

Michael Simpson earned the victory, stopping 27 of 28 shots. Ratzlaff turned aside 28 of 30 in the loss.

The win marked Savannah's third straight home victory and extended the team's streak to five consecutive home games with points.

The Ghost Pirates' next home game is Saturday, November 8, at 7:00 p.m., for Alzheimer's Awareness Night presented by Harris Lowry Manton. Fans can stream the game live on FloHockey or listen on Mixlr. For tickets and more information, visit ghostpirateshockey.com.







