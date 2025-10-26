Panthers Reassign Gerasimyuk to Charlotte; Cormier Returns to Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates announced today that the Florida Panthers have reassigned goaltender Kirill Gerasimyuk to the Charlotte Checkers. In a corresponding move, Evan Cormier has been loaned by Charlotte to Savannah.

Gerasimyuk, 22, was selected by Florida in the fifth round of the 2021 NHL Draft. The St. Petersburg, Russia native is in his first season playing in North America and earned a win in his Ghost Pirates debut, stopping 29 of 30 shots.

Cormier, 27, is currently in his third season with the Panthers organization. Originally drafted by the New Jersey Devils in 2016, Cormier has appeared in 201 professional games, including two this season with Savannah, posting a 1-0-1 record with a .849 save percentage and 3.92 goals-against average.

The Ghost Pirates return to action next Saturday in Atlanta to face the Gladiators at 7:10 p.m. Fans can stream the game live on FloHockey or listen on Mixlr. Savannah's next home game is Wednesday, November 5, at 7:00 p.m., for Marvel Night featuring Spider-Man. For tickets and more information, visit ghostpirateshockey.com.







