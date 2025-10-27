Costly Turnovers Lead to Oilers' Loss against Tahoe 5-2

Published on October 26, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Tulsa Oilers News Release







Tulsa, Okla. - Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, and powered by Community Care, dropped their second straight game at home to the Tahoe Knight Monsters by a final of 5-2.

Tahoe grabbed the first two goals of the game, the first coming at the 2:57 mark of the first on a breakaway finished by Jake McGrew and the second at 7:57 into the frame via another breakaway finish, this time by Sloan Stanick, short-handed to make it 2-0 Knight Monsters. *Adam McMaster* registered his first goal at home 14:15 into the opening period on a breakaway from his own forced turnover, snapping a wrist shot from the left-wing side past Jordan Papirny's glove to cut the game to 2-1 Tahoe.

Kevin Wall for the Knight Monsters recorded the lone tally of the second period, tucking a backhand tap, five-hole along the ice via a breakaway at 17:54 into the middle frame, pushing the game to 3-1 Tahoe.

The third period saw* Easton Armstrong* at the 8:41 mark, rifle a wrister past Papirny's glove from the top of the slot to make it 3-2 Knight Monsters, opening up the final-period scoring. Tahoe added the final two goals of the game via Casey Bailey on a back-door tap-in and Wall on a breakaway to finish the day's score line at 5-2 Tahoe.

The Oilers host the Kansas City Mavericks on Tuesday, October 28, at the BOK Center for a 10:35 a.m. school day game.

Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.







ECHL Stories from October 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.