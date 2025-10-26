Mariners Sign Forward Caden Villegas

PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners, proud affiliates of the NHL's Boston Bruins and AHL's Providence Bruins have announced the signing forward Caden Villegas ahead of their game on Sunday afternoon.

Villegas, 24, is a native of Plano, TX and played collegiately at Union College from 2021-2025, where he was an alternate captain in his senior season. He tied for the team lead in scoring in 2024-25, posted 29 points (22 of which were assists) in 36 games.

After finishing his collegiate career, Villegas joined the Adirondack Thunder in March, skating in 12 games. He scored one goal and added two assists. His goal came in his second pro game against the Mariners at the Cross Insurance Arena on March 22nd.

