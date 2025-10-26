Hudson's Hat Trick Leads Mariners in Rout of Wheeling

PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners, proud affiliates of the NHL's Boston Bruins and AHL's Providence Bruins routed the Wheeling Nailers 7-3 on Saturday night at the Cross Insurance Arena. Jacob Hudson's natural hat trick led a group of six different Mariners players with multi-point games.

After being shut out in their home opener last Sunday, the Mariners energized the crowd early on Saturday night with a goal less than four minutes into the game. Shawn Element finished a cross-ice pass from Robert Cronin at 3:53 for his first goal as a Mariner to get the scoring started. Wheeling then connected with back-to-back goals at 12:21 (Aiden Sutter) and 15:24 (Matthew Quercia, PPG) to take a 2-1 lead. The Nailers lead lasted only 39 seconds, however, as Tristan Thompson finished a Linus Hemstrom pass to tie things up again at 16:03

The Mariners struck instantly in the second to go back ahead with Cronin beating the glove of Maxim Pavlenko just 23 seconds into the middle frame. Jacob Hudson's first of the night and season at 12:44 made it 4-2, working a pretty passing play with Max Andreev. The Mariners led by two after 40 minutes.

Hudson netted a power play goal at 2:31 of the third, tipping in Thompson's shot to stretch the Maine lead to three. At 9:29, he completed the natural hat trick with a backhander that followed Andreev's initial shot. Just 30 seconds after Hudson's third goal of the game, Jacob Perreault showed impressive patience in the slot, sliding one between Pavlenko's pads for Maine's seventh goal of the night, and their sixth unanswered. Nolan Renwick potted a late power play goal for Wheeling's third tally of the night.

Luke Cavallin made 24 stops to earn his second win. Pavlenko stopped 28/35 for the Nailers. Hudson's hat trick was the second of his pro career. Element, Cronin, and Brooklyn Kalmikov all also finished with three points each.

