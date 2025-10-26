Nailers Fall in Maine, 7-3

Published on October 25, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Wheeling Nailers News Release









Wheeling Nailers defender Aidan Sutter

(Wheeling Nailers) Wheeling Nailers defender Aidan Sutter(Wheeling Nailers)

PORTLAND, ME - The Wheeling Nailers took one on the chin for the first time in the 2025-26 season on Saturday night, as the Maine Mariners put seven goals on the board at Cross Insurance Arena. Three of the goals belonged to Jacob Hudson, who scored them in succession for a natural hat trick in a 7-3 contest. Aidan Sutter netted his first pro goal for the Nailers, who got multi-point efforts from Matthew Quercia and Zach Gallant.

Offense was the name of the game in period one, as both teams lit the lamp twice. Maine got on the board first at the 3:53 mark. Robert Cronin found Shawn Element wide-open on the left side of the slot, and Element wasted little time in sifting a shot through Maxim Pavlenko's legs. The Nailers evened the score with 7:39 remaining, following an icing call against the Mariners. Zack Gallant won the face-off back to Bogdans Hodass, who quickly moved the puck to Aidan Sutter at the middle of the blueline. Sutter let a wrist shot fly through a pile of bodies, which found a home in the net for his first goal as a pro. Wheeling briefly took the lead 3:03 later on the power play. Brent Johnson tossed a shot toward the goal from the right point and got a deflection by Matthew Quercia for his second goal in as many games. Maine squared the score back up just 39 seconds later off of a chaotic sequence in the Nailers zone. Tristan Thompson ultimately converted for the marker by sweeping a shot in along the ice from the right circle.

The scoring continued for one side in the middle frame, but unfortunately for Wheeling, that side was the home one. Robert Cronin needed just 23 seconds to snap the 2-2 deadlock, when he roofed a shot into the top-right corner of the cage from the high slot. Jacob Hudson created the first multi-goal lead of the game for Maine with 7:16 to go, as he took a drop pass from Max Andreev and drove a one-timer into the left side of the twine.

Hudson and the Mariners opened things up even more in the third, as the forward potted a power play marker and an even strength goal to complete a natural hat trick. Jacob Perreault tacked on one more for Maine, before Nolan Renwick's late power play wrist shot from the right circle gave the match its 7-3 final score.

Luke Cavallin picked up the win for the Mariners, as he made 24 saves on 27 shots. Maxim Pavlenko suffered the loss for the Nailers, as he allowed seven goals on 35 shots.

The Nailers and Mariners will collide in Portland again on Sunday at 3:00. Wheeling will then open its home schedule on Saturday, November 1st at 7:10 against the Norfolk Admirals. America's Got Talent Star Grace Good will be performing during both intermissions, the game will have a circus theme, and there will be a magnetic schedule giveaway. Season memberships and other terrific ticket plans for the 2025-26 season are available now by calling (304) 234-GOAL. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

Images from this story







ECHL Stories from October 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.