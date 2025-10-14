Nailers Acquire Connor Lockhart from Bloomington

WHEELING, WV - The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, have made a trade, which takes effect immediately. Wheeling has received forward Connor Lockhart from the Bloomington Bison in exchange for the ECHL rights to defenseman Chris Ortiz.

Lockhart, 22, is set to begin his second professional season, after playing his rookie campaign with Bloomington. Connor finished sixth on the team in scoring and third among rookies with 12 goals, 18 assists, and 30 points in 68 games. The Kanata, Ontario native played a significant role on the power play for the Bison, as his 12 points on the man advantage were tied for the third most on the team. Lockhart was originally drafted by the Vancouver Canucks in 2021, and played his junior career in the OHL with Erie, Peterborough, and Oshawa. Connor and current Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins forward Avery Hayes were teammates when Peterborough captured the J. Ross Robertson Cup as OHL Champions in 2022-23.

Ortiz, 24, signed an AHL contract with the Hartford Wolf Pack this summer, and Hartford's ECHL affiliate is Bloomington. Chris began the 2024-25 season with the Nailers, and was named to the ECHL All-Star Team, as he racked up five goals, 34 assists, and 39 points in 45 games. The Boisbriand, Quebec native spent the remainder of the season in the AHL with the Providence Bruins, and dished out seven assists in 23 contests. Ortiz is entering his fifth professional season, and he had played for the Nailers in three of the previous four. Chris is one of three defensemen to record at least 100 points in a Wheeling uniform, and the first since Tim Roberts and Brock Woods did so with the Thunderbirds.

The Nailers will open the 2025-26 season on Saturday, October 18th with a 7:35 road game against the Cincinnati Cyclones. Wheeling's home opener will be on Saturday, November 1st at 7:10 against the Norfolk Admirals.







