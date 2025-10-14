Carter Wilkie and Quinn Olson Assigned to Rush

Published on October 14, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release







(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced Tuesday, in an Active Life Chiropractic Roster Adjustment, forwards Carter Wilkie and Quinn Olson have been assigned to the Rush by the AHL's Calgary Wranglers.

Wilkie, 25, signed an AHL contract with Calgary this summer and is set to begin his rookie season. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound forward joined the Wranglers in March on an amateur try-out and proceeded to play nine AHL games late last year. Wilkie tallied two goals and an assist in his first taste of pro hockey.

The Calgary native played for three years at Rochester Institute of Technology in western New York before transferring to the University of North Dakota as a senior. Wilkie played 155 collegiate games, scored 52 goals and totaled 129 points. He also finished 53% or greater in the faceoff circle in all four years.

Olson, 24, signed a two-way AHL/ECHL contract with Calgary after spending last season in the Los Angeles Kings organization. Olson joined Greenville for their playoff run in 2024, then played 29 games with the Swamp Rabbits last year, totaling six goals and 19 points. He has also skated in seven AHL games with the Ontario Reign.

The 5-foot-11, 170-pound forward turned pro after a five-year collegiate career at the University of Minnesota-Duluth, where he scored 96 points in 175 career games and served as alternate captain for two seasons.

Olson, also a Calgary native, roomed with Blake Bennett at Wranglers Training Camp in September. He is a 2019 third-round draft pick of the Boston Bruins.

With the additions of Wilkie and Olson, the Rush now have ten players assigned by Calgary to Rapid City.

2025 Rapid City Rush opening night, presented by Denny Menholt, at The Monument Ice Arena is Friday, October 24th! Check out the 2025-26 promotional schedule for a list of all themed nights. Call the Rush office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com to learn more and secure your seats today.







ECHL Stories from October 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.