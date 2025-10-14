Rush Receive Seth Fyten from Savannah

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced Tuesday, in an Active Life Chiropractic Roster Adjustment, the club has received Seth Fyten from the Savannah Ghost Pirates in exchange for future considerations.

Fyten is entering his first full professional season. The 24-year-old signed with Savannah late last season and skated in six games. Fyten scored his first pro goal on April 5th, in his second game.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound winger played five years collegiately at Bowling Green State University in Ohio and totaled 126 games. Fyten scored 17 career college goals and 29 points.

Fyten is a native of Sundre, Alberta, about an hour north of Calgary.

