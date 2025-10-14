South Carolina Receives Forwards Ryan Hofer and Jalen Luypen from Hershey

Published on October 14, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced today that forward Ryan Hofer has been re-assigned to the club from the Hershey Bears by the Washington Capitals. In addition, forward Jalen Luypen has been released from his professional tryout contract with Hershey and returned to the Stingrays.

Hofer, 23, was a sixth round pick of the Capitals in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. The Winnipeg, Manitoba native comes to the Stingrays after skating in Hershey's 3-2 overtime loss on Sunday. Last season, Hofer played in 52 games for South Carolina, logging 26 points (12g, 14a) with a +17 rating while appearing five times for the Bears. The 6-foot-3, 192 pound forward broke into professional hockey following three years in the Western Hockey League during the 2023-24 season with Hershey, posting 8 points (4g, 4a) in 40 games with the Bears.

Luypen, originally drafted in the 7th round of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft by the Chicago Blackhawks, returns to the Stingrays after signing with South Carolina on September 8. The 5-foot-10, 171 pound forward has played in 132 games in the AHL, tallying 36 points (12g, 24a) while with Rockford. In 2023-24, the forward set a career high in points with 20 (4g, 16a) and last year set a career high in goals with eight. In addition to his time with Rockford, he played in five games with the Indy Fuel last year, logging three points.

Hofer and Luypen join the Stingrays ahead of their season opener on Saturday, October 18, at 6:05 p.m. The Stingrays roster will be announced at a later date.







