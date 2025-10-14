Komets Make Roster Moves

Published on October 14, 2025

Fort Wayne Komets News Release







Fort Wayne, IN - The Komets announced today that forward Max Patterson has been traded to Iowa for future considerations; forward Jake Willets has been dealt to Reading for future considerations; the team has acquired defenseman Reece Harsch from Idaho in exchange for future considerations; and defenseman Ian Pierce has been sent to the Komets in exchange for future consideration from Adirondack, and goaltender Dylan Ernst has been released. The Komets start their 74th season on the road at Indy on Friday and at Kalamazoo on Saturday. All home and road games will be broadcast live on 96.3 FM WXKE and streaming at komets.com.

Harsch, 26, played last season with the Steelheads, appearing in 52 games and scoring five goals and 11 assists. The 6'4 right-hander has also skated with Toledo, Cincinnati, and Jacksonville. The Grande Prairie, Alberta native has also played in five games with the Abbotsford Canucks of the AHL.

Pierce, 24, made his pro debut with the Thunder, playing in six games and netting two goals and four assists. The left-handed defenseman also played four seasons at Dartmouth College, appearing in 101 games, amassing 40 points (9g, 31a).

