Komets Announced Home Schedule Changes

Published on September 29, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Fort Wayne, IN - The Komets have announced that due to a scheduling conflict with the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, two regular-season home games have been moved.

The games originally scheduled for Saturday, March 7, and Sunday, March 8, against Wichita will now be played on Wednesday, January 14, against Indy at 7:30 p.m. The Komets will also play Bloomington on Sunday, February 8, with a special start time of 2:00 p.m. Additionally, the home game scheduled for Saturday, January 31, against Tahoe will now start at 8:00 p.m. Tickets for all Komet home games are now on sale at the Coliseum ticket office or komets.com.

"After 36 years of Franke family ownership, we have never experienced such detrimental loss of approved dates," said CEO and majority shareholder Stephen Franke. "In a break from our lease, the Coliseum unilaterally reassigned several of our previously confirmed dates well after our schedule was finalized and published to accommodate Disney on Ice. We have yet to be informed how this mistake occurred, and I want to sincerely apologize to all Komet fans and sponsors."

"For 74 years, the Komets and the Coliseum have shared a strong partnership, and we remain hopeful that this relationship can return to the productive spirit that has defined it without further disruption to our operations. Our commitment is to deliver the best possible hockey experience for our fans. We look forward to another spectacular opening night in "The Jungle" in November," Franke also said.

The changes also impacted the schedules for Wichita, Toledo, Indy, and Bloomington. Komets will now play two additional games within the Central Division.

"This is an unprecedented situation. The Komets do not receive any revenue from concessions and suites. Consequently, we must have key dates to drive ticket, merchandise, and group sales. Losing a Saturday night is a heavy hit to the Komets," said general manager David Franke. "With the help of the Coliseum and the Komet staff, we hope to come up with some promotions for these new dates."

