Thirteen Current & Former Icemen Players Participating in AHL Rochester's Training Camp

Published on September 29, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Jacksonville Icemen News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Buffalo Sabres and the AHL's Rochester Americans announced today that 12 former or current Icemen players are participating in the 2025 Rochester Americans Training Camp which opened today at Blue Cross Arena.

The following is a list of current and former Icemen that are taking part in Rochester's Camp:

Goaltender

Cameron Rowe, signed with the Icemen for 2025-26 season.

Defensemen

Noah Laaouan, played for Icemen from 2023-2025; under contract with Rochester.

Peter Tischke, played for Icemen last season; under contract with Rochester.

Cameron Supryka, played for Icemen last season, and under contract for 2025-26 season.

John Spetz, signed with Icemen for 2025-26 season.

Brayden Hislop, played for Icemen last season and under contract for 2025-26 season.

Adrien Beraldo, signed with Icemen for 2025-26 season.

Igor Chibrikov, currently on a tryout agreement with the Icemen.

Forwards

Riley Fiddler-Schultz, played for Icemen during the 2023-24 season; Signed two-year contract with Buffalo Sabres this summer.

Olivier Nadeau, played for Icemen from 2023-2025; under contract with Buffalo for this season.

Brenden Warren, Played for Icemen from 2019-2021; under contract with Rochester.

Brody Crane - played for Icemen last season and signed for 2025-26 season.

Nathan Dunkley, signed with the Icemen for 2025-26 season.

The Icemen's 2025 Training Camp is set to open on Monday, October 6th. Camp roster and camp schedule will be announced later in the week.

Full and partial ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are currently on sale! The Icemen's home opener is set for November 7th against the Atlanta Gladiators. Contact the Icemen office at 904-602-7825, or visit www.jacksonvilleicemen.com for more information.







