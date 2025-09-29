Alec Butcher Returns to Reading for 2025-26 Season

Published on September 29, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced that forward Alec Butcher has been signed to an ECHL contract with the club for the 2025-26 season.

Butcher, 31, returns to Reading off of a 38 point (18g-20a) 2024-25 campaign with the Tulsa Oilers where he's played parts of the last two seasons since being traded to Tulsa by Reading in exchange for forward Tag Bertuzzi on November 26th, 2023. Butcher played 87 regular season games for the Royals between the 2022-23 and 2023-24 slates where he amassed 56 points (25g-31a). A native of Anchorage, Alaska, Butcher added four points (1g-3a) through 11 games in Reading's 2023 Kelly Cup Playoff run. Butcher was one of two players (Colin Felix) to appear in all 72 regular season games, as well as all 11 Kelly Cup Playoff games for the Royals during the 2022-23 season.

"Alec is an experienced player in our league," stated Anthony Peters, Head Coach & General Manager. "He has consistently been able to score goals throughout his career. We will rely on him to score goals, play hard, and lead by example."

Entering his seventh professional season, Butcher totals 233 points (111g-122a), 245 penalty minutes and a +2 rating across 367 career games, all in the ECHL. He's played in the postseason each of the last four seasons, logging 11 points (4g-7a) across 31 Kelly Cup Playoff career games between Rapid City (2021-22), Reading (2022-23) and Tulsa (2023-24, 2024-25).

Prior to Reading, the 5'10", 183-pound, right-shot forward played two seasons for the Wheeling Nailers (2018-20) before joining the Rapid City Rush in the 2021-22 season. With the Rush, Butcher skated in his first ECHL postseason where he accumulated five points (1g, 4a) in 11 Kelly Cup Playoff games.

Additionally, Butcher played four seasons in the NCAA where he totaled 52 points (16g, 36a) in 95 games. Butcher played his first three seasons in the NCAA at Sacred Heart University before playing his final collegiate season at the University of Alaska-Anchorage.

Royals 2025-26 roster:

Forwards (12): Alec Butcher, Cam Cook, Liam Devlin, Jacob Frasca, Jordan Frasca, Kyle Haskins, Connor McMenamin, Jeremy Michel, Yvan Mongo, Patrick Moynihan, Ben Raymond, Jordan Simoneau

Defensemen (7): Matt Araujo, Nick Carabin, Victor Hadfield, Artyom Kulakov, Jack Page, Vincent Sevigny, Robbie Stucker

