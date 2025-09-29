Stingrays Announce Eras Night (Stingrays Version) on November 15

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have announced an addition to the promotional schedule for the 2025-26 season. Eras Night (Stingrays Version), a T-Swift experience, comes to the North Charleston Coliseum on November 15, 2025 as the Stingrays take on the Orlando Solar Bears.

This night will feature a tribute to T-Swift with a friendship bracelet making station, a Taylor impersonator and a Stingrays Eras Night poster giveaway. Throughout the game, you can hear all your favorite hits from T-Swift as we usher in her new era.

All Swifties are encouraged to come dressed in their favorite era as the Stingrays will be hosting a T-Swift look-a-like competition throughout the game.







