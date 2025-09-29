K-Wings Land Savy Veteran Forward Todd Skirving

Published on September 29, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Kalamazoo Wings News Release







KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Monday that veteran forward Todd Skirving has signed a Standard Player Contract (SPC) with the team for the 2025-26 season.

Skirving, 33, is a 6-foot-2, 190-pound, Thunder Bay, ON native who enters his eighth professional season (2017-25) with two Kelly Cups to his name (2018-19: Newfoundland | 2023-24: Florida). The forward carved 39 games for the Reading Royals as team captain (11g-8a) last season, and the left-shot is just two seasons removed from a career high 58-point campaign (31g-27a) with Newfoundland.

"I'm excited for the opportunity with the Kalamazoo Wings and eager to get started," Skirving said. "I look forward to meeting my new teammates, the coaching staff, the fans and experiencing everything the city has to offer. It's motivating to join such a strong group of returning players with a shared goal of bringing the Kelly Cup to Kalamazoo."

The veteran has played in 341 professional games (85g-83a, 211 PIM) for six teams (2017-18: Orlando, Utah, Atlanta | 2018-24: Newfoundland | 2024: Florida | 2024-25: Reading), is an ECHL All-Star (2023), and took home the ECHL Community Service Award with Reading last season. Skirving has also been named team captain twice (Newfoundland & Reading), alternate captain twice (Newfoundland) and has skated one AHL game with the Toronto Marlies (2022-23).

Collegiately, Skirving played four seasons at Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT), skating in 127 games (19g-32a) and winning three NCAA (AHA) Championships (2013-16) in that span.

The K-Wings will continue announcing signings weekly, leading up to their home opener on October 18 versus the Fort Wayne Komets at Wings Event Center.







