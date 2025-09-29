NEWS: Six Admirals Invited to Manitoba Moose Camp

Norfolk, VA - The Manitoba Moose, AHL affiliates of the Norfolk Admirals, have announced that Brandon Osmundson, Jack O'Leary, Jace Isley, Connor Fedorek, Brehdan Engum, and Tanner Andrew, who are all under contract with the Admirals, have been named to the club's training camp roster.

Osmundson, 26, set career-highs last season in goals (18), points (37), penalty minutes (36), and plus/minus (+23). His 18 goals were fourth on the team, and his 37 points were sixth. The Chesapeake native signed a standard player contract with his hometown team in December 2023 and has remained with them ever since.

O'Leary, 25, recently completed his four-year collegiate career at Cornell University. He signed an amateur tryout contract with the Admirals on April 4. After completing the tryout, he then signed a standard player contract for the remainder of the season. He played in six regular-season games and nine playoff contests.

Isley, 23, signed with the Admirals on July 31. The Alberta native spent the previous two seasons under contract in the AHL with Utica and Hershey. In 55 games played with Adirondack during the 2023-24 season, Isley picked up 23 points (6 goals, 17 assists). His ECHL playing rights were traded to South Carolina last year, where he had 13 points in 41 games.

Fedorek, 26, was traded to Norfolk in December 2023 and has been with the club since. He began his first professional season in the SPHL with Fayetteville. Last season, Fedorek had 18 points in 67 regular-season games (4 goals, 14 assists) and led the Admirals in penalty minutes (95).

Engum, 23, signed his first professional contract with the Admirals earlier in September. The Minnesota native is coming off his fifth season in the college ranks, where he suited up in 30 games for Boston University. He finished the season with a +7 rating and was second on the Terriers in blocked shots (62).

Andrew, 25, signed a standard player contract with Norfolk in August. Last season, the Manitoba native finished his four-year college career at Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT). After serving as team captain and posting 16 points in 34 games, Andrew signed a tryout deal with the Admirals. He played in nine games with Norfolk and registered four points (all assists).







