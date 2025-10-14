Reading Jr. Royals Post 6-2-1-1 Record, Mite a Captures Second at Mid-Atlantic Fall Showcase in DVHL Week 6 Play

Published on October 14, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals Youth Hockey Association Reading Jr. Royals Mite A, Squirt B American, Squirt A National, PeeWee B National, PeeWee A American and Bantam A American teams recorded a combined 6-2-1-1 record in Week 6 of the Delaware Valley Hockey League season over the Oct. 11-12 weekend. The Mite A American Jr. Royals finished runner-up at the Mid-Atlantic Fall Showcase with a 2-0-1-1 record and 40 goals scored through four games.

"The kids continue to improve every week," said Bryce Witman, Director of the Reading Junior Royals. "They continue to stay competitive every week and that's all I can ask for."

Mite A Results:

~ 2-0-1-1 & Second Place finish at Record at Mid-Atlantic Fall Showcase, Outscored opp. 40-36 ~

9-7 Win vs. Cranford

11-8 Win vs. Bowie Bruins

11-11 Tie vs. Piedmont Predators

10-9 OTL vs. Cranford

Squirt B American Results:

~ 1-0 Record, Outscored opp. 13-1 ~

13-1 Win vs. Chester County

Squirt A National Results:

~ 2-0 Record, Outscored opp. 18-3 ~

6-3 Win vs. Campus Wild

12-0 Win vs. Genesis

PeeWee B National Results:

~ 0-1 Record, Outscored by opp. 4-2 ~

4-2 Loss vs. Hershey Jr. Bears

PeeWee A American Results:

~ 1-0 Record, Outscored opp. 5-1 ~

7-0 Win vs. Delco Phantoms

Bantam A American Results:

~ 0-1 Record, Outscored by opp. 9-2 ~

9-2 Loss vs. Princeton Jr. Tigers







