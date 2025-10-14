Reading Jr. Royals Post 6-2-1-1 Record, Mite a Captures Second at Mid-Atlantic Fall Showcase in DVHL Week 6 Play
Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals Youth Hockey Association Reading Jr. Royals Mite A, Squirt B American, Squirt A National, PeeWee B National, PeeWee A American and Bantam A American teams recorded a combined 6-2-1-1 record in Week 6 of the Delaware Valley Hockey League season over the Oct. 11-12 weekend. The Mite A American Jr. Royals finished runner-up at the Mid-Atlantic Fall Showcase with a 2-0-1-1 record and 40 goals scored through four games.
"The kids continue to improve every week," said Bryce Witman, Director of the Reading Junior Royals. "They continue to stay competitive every week and that's all I can ask for."
Mite A Results:
~ 2-0-1-1 & Second Place finish at Record at Mid-Atlantic Fall Showcase, Outscored opp. 40-36 ~
9-7 Win vs. Cranford
11-8 Win vs. Bowie Bruins
11-11 Tie vs. Piedmont Predators
10-9 OTL vs. Cranford
Squirt B American Results:
~ 1-0 Record, Outscored opp. 13-1 ~
13-1 Win vs. Chester County
Squirt A National Results:
~ 2-0 Record, Outscored opp. 18-3 ~
6-3 Win vs. Campus Wild
12-0 Win vs. Genesis
PeeWee B National Results:
~ 0-1 Record, Outscored by opp. 4-2 ~
4-2 Loss vs. Hershey Jr. Bears
PeeWee A American Results:
~ 1-0 Record, Outscored opp. 5-1 ~
7-0 Win vs. Delco Phantoms
Bantam A American Results:
~ 0-1 Record, Outscored by opp. 9-2 ~
9-2 Loss vs. Princeton Jr. Tigers
