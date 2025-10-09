Royals at Thunder, October 10th for Preseason Game

October 9, 2025

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (0-0-0-0, 0 points), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, host the Adirondack Thunder (0-0-0-0, 0 points) for their lone 2025-26 preseason game on Friday, October 10th at 7:00 pm at Santander Arena. The Royals 2025 Training Camp roster totals 28 players, including 17 forwards, eight defensemen and three goaltenders.

Admission to the Royals preseason home game is a suggested $5 donation to Slapshot Charities, the official charitable arm of the Reading Royals. Fans can donate at the Santander Arena Box Office on the day of the game.

Slapshot Charities supports charitable organizations throughout Reading and the surrounding area serving underprivileged and disadvantaged youth and their families through fundraising activities, charitable drives related to the provision of educational and recreational opportunities for children. Additionally, the initiative promotes charitable grants or donations as well as educational activities related to, or which may assist the accomplishment of such purposes.

Be the first fans to see the Royals' 2025-26 roster in action under Head Coach & General Manager Anthony Peters before the home opener at Santander Arena on Saturday, November 8 at 7:00 p.m. against the Trois-Rivières Lions.







