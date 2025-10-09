Railers Partner with Worcester Public Schools to Bring Affordable, Alternative Halloween Fun to Community

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) has partnered with Worcester Public Schools (WPS) to host a family-friendly Halloween celebration at the DCU Center. The Halloweekend Game will take place on Friday, October 31, when the Railers face off against the Reading Royals at 7:05 p.m. (doors open at 6:00 p.m.).

Through the partnership, Worcester Public Schools students will receive a complimentary ticket (with the purchase of at least one adult ticket) to enjoy a night of hockey and Halloween fun. Families are encouraged to arrive early for Trick O' Treat on the Concourse, featuring tables hosted by local non-profit organizations distributing candy and giveaways in a safe, indoor setting.

"This is a fun and safe way to celebrate Halloween and trick-or-treat, especially for those who may live in areas that are less walkable or have higher traffic," said Chief Operating Officer Michael G. Myers. "It's all the fun of Halloween, while also getting to enjoy a Railers game. This is another extension of our community-first approach and a great way to welcome Worcester residents to a game at the DCU Center."

$10 Kids Tickets - Presented by the MBTA Commuter Rail

Normally available during Sunday games only, we're offering $10 Kids Tickets this Friday. For each adult ticket purchased, fans will be eligible to purchase one kids ticket for the low price of $10.

Pre-Game Festivities

Trick-or-Treating: Young fans can collect candy and goodies from tables set up around the concourse.

Pumpkin Painting: Get creative with a pumpkin to take home as a Halloween goodie.

Costume Contest & On-Ice Costume Parade All fans are invited to dress up in their costumes and take part in our Halloween Costume Contest! The winner will receive a special Railers Prize Pack. Plus, all fans dressed up will have the opportunity to join a special costume parade on the ice during the first intermission!

In-Game Halloween Fun Throughout the game, enjoy spooky in-game activations, themed music, and Railers entertainment designed to bring the Halloween spirit to the rink.

3-4-5 Fridays 3-4-5 Fridays are back again at the DCU Center! For every Friday game during the 2025-26 season, fans will be able to purchase $3 popcorn, $4 sodas, and $5 Bud Lights, only available from the Bud Light Lounge.

The Worcester Railers HC 2025-26 Opening Weekend at the DCU Center is Sat., Oct. 18th and Sun. Oct. 19th vs. the Maine Mariners and Adirondack Thunder. The 508 Club is now on sale for the 2025-26 season! Get access to games this season, exclusive events and additional benefits by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting RailersHC.com.







