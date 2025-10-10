Bison Announce Partnership with Carle Health

Published on October 9, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Bloomington, Ill. - Bloomington Bison President Andy Zilch and Carle Health Vice President,Business Development John Hesse announced today a partnership that designates Carle Health as the official orthopedics and sports medicine provider of the Bloomington Bison.

"This is an extremely important partnership for our organization and our community," Zilch said. "We will work in tandem to not only improve the well-being of our players but enrich the lives of those who enter the doors of Carle Health."

The comprehensive collaboration makes Carle Health and its network a key component of each Bison player's experience from the time they arrive in Bloomington with entrance physicals until the end of the season with exit evaluations and many care needs in between.

As an official orthopedics and sports medicine provider of Bison Hockey, Carle Health will provide health care for player injuries sustained in team-sanctioned activities including games, practices, training camp and conditioning sessions.

"Carle Health is excited to begin our partnership with the Bloomington Bison as their official healthcare provider," Hesse said. "More specifically, to connect Carle McLean County Orthopedics and sports medicine professionals with the Bison organization and its athletes. Bloomington/Normal has long been a hockey community and we are thrilled to engage with the Bison to deliver first class healthcare with a first class program."

The significant healthcare partnership is the first of its kind in Bison history and includes access to comprehensive medical exams, cardiovascular screenings, concussion testing and physical therapy recommendations and instruction during injury evaluations.

Carle Health is vertically integrated with more than 16,800 employees in its eight hospitals, physician group, health plan and associated healthcare businesses. The Carle Sports Medicine team offers the finest in clinical treatment to prevent sport-related injury, recover from injury or find a method of training best suited to develop your skill set.

