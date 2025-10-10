Everblades Win Preseason Thriller 5-4 in OT
Published on October 9, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Florida Everblades News Release
ESTERO, Fla. - Hockey returned to Hertz Arena with a bang as the Florida Everblades defeated the Orlando Solar Bears 5-4 in overtime in front of 2,980 fans.
The Everblades started off with the early pressure and capitalized as Kade Landry got a five-hole goal through from the high slot to take a 1-0 lead. Florida added to their lead later in the period as Kyle Betts redirected home Tarun Fizer's pass on a three-on-two rush to make it 2-0.
Orlando, however, refused to let the period go Florida's way - Peter Laviolette III and Jake Hamilton scored 38 seconds apart to tie the game before the end of the first.
Florida retook the lead early in the second as Craig Needham bashed home a rebound for the 3-2 lead. The rest of the period saw a number of power plays for Florida, with Tyler Bird interjecting for the Solar Bears to tie the game at three. The man advantages paid off for Florida as Reid Duke blasted a one-timer to put Florida up 4-3 after two periods.
Orlando put together their strongest period in the third, tying it up early in the third off Kole Kodsi's shot on a rush. The game remained tied into overtime, where both teams had chances to take the win. On a two-on-one rush, rookie Logan Will went blocker side for the game winner for Florida.
The Everblades outshot Orlando 29-24. David Tendeck, who got the win for Florida, stopped 12 of 14 shots after replacing Logan Terness, who eight of ten in the first half of the game.
Images from this story
|
Florida Everblades forward Logan Will (left) vs. the Orlando Solar Bears
