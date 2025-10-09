Florida Begins Preseason against Solar Bears

Published on October 9, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Florida Everblades News Release









Florida Everblades face off with the Orlando Solar Bears

(Florida Everblades) Florida Everblades face off with the Orlando Solar Bears(Florida Everblades)

ESTERO, Fla. - Hockey returns to Hertz Arena as the Florida Everblades begin their preseason slate against the Orlando Solar Bears on Thursday, October 9 at 7:30 p.m.

Florida and Orlando resume hostilities for the first time since the 2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs, where the Everblades eliminated the Solar Bears 4-1 in the South Division Finals for a second consecutive season. One round later, the Trois-Rivières Lions eliminated Florida 4-2 in the Eastern Conference Finals, ending the Everblades dynastic run that saw the club win three consecutive Kelly Cups.

These two teams are slated to play each other 13 times in the regular season this year, with a home-and-home to start of the regular season October 17 in Orlando and October 18 in Estero. Last season, Florida went 8-2-3-0 against the Solar Bears in the regular season.

Images from this story







ECHL Stories from October 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.