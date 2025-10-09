Justin Russo Named Steelheads Director of Broadcasting and Media/Community Relations

October 9, 2025

Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), announced today that the club has hired Justin Russo as the team's new Director of Broadcasting and Media/Community Relations.

Russo, 26, is a native of Las Vegas, NV and spent the last three years as a broadcaster with the Vegas Golden Knights (NHL) and Henderson Silver Knights (AHL). He served as the color commentator and studio host for Silver Knights broadcasts, while working as a producer/host for radio shows and podcasts within the Golden Knights network, alongside contributions to social media content for both organizations.

"I'm thrilled to join a first-class organization like the Steelheads," Russo said. "It's an honor enter a place with such a rich history both on the ice and in the broadcast booth, and I look forward to embedding myself within this team and the Boise community in the near future."

He graduated from UNLV in May of 2021 with a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism and Media Studies. It was there that he first began his broadcasting career, providing play-by-play and color commentary for several sports at the university.

"We are excited to welcome Justin as the new voice of the Idaho Steelheads" said Steelheads General Manager Steve Anderson. "We have a great history of broadcasters in this organization, and we look forward to Justin following in those same footsteps."

Russo will serve as the new "Voice of the Steelheads" on KTIK-1350AM and FloHockey for all Steelheads games, with all home games also being televised on KTVB 7.2. In addition, he will host the Steelheads Hockey Show on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 6-7 p.m. on KTIK-1350AM.

The Idaho Steelheads kick-off their 28th on ice season October 17th at Tahoe and will host the Utah Grizzlies on October 24th for their home opener.







